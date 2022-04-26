Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Memphis

Current Records: Minnesota 2-2; Memphis 2-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Memphis Grizzlies will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET April 26 at FedExForum. Minnesota should still be riding high after a win, while Memphis will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Timberwolves are hoping for another victory. They escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Grizzlies by the margin of a single free throw, 119-118. Minnesota relied on the efforts of center Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 14 rebounds, and small forward Anthony Edwards, who had 24 points along with three blocks.

Minnesota's win brought them up to 2-2 while Memphis' defeat pulled them down to an identical 2-2. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical matchup. The Timberwolves are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Washington Wizards April 5 easily too and instead slipped up with a 132-114. In other words, don't count Memphis out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.65

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Memphis have won 19 out of their last 29 games against Minnesota.