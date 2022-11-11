Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Memphis
Current Records: Minnesota 5-7; Memphis 8-4
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday at FedExForum. Minnesota needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.75 points per matchup.
The Timberwolves received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 129-117 to the Phoenix Suns. Minnesota was down 104-82 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from center Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 boards along with three blocks, and small forward Jaden McDaniels, who had 24 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Memphis ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 124-122 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Shooting guard Desmond Bane and point guard Ja Morant were among the main playmakers for Memphis as the former shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 32 points, six assists and six rebounds and the latter had 32 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.
Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Memphis' win lifted them to 8-4 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 5-7. We'll see if the Grizzlies can repeat their recent success or if the Timberwolves bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.88
Odds
The Grizzlies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won 21 out of their last 31 games against Minnesota.
- Apr 29, 2022 - Memphis 114 vs. Minnesota 106
- Apr 26, 2022 - Memphis 111 vs. Minnesota 109
- Apr 23, 2022 - Minnesota 119 vs. Memphis 118
- Apr 21, 2022 - Memphis 104 vs. Minnesota 95
- Apr 19, 2022 - Memphis 124 vs. Minnesota 96
- Apr 16, 2022 - Minnesota 130 vs. Memphis 117
- Feb 24, 2022 - Minnesota 119 vs. Memphis 114
- Jan 13, 2022 - Memphis 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 20, 2021 - Minnesota 138 vs. Memphis 95
- Nov 08, 2021 - Memphis 125 vs. Minnesota 118
- May 05, 2021 - Memphis 139 vs. Minnesota 135
- Apr 02, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Minnesota 108
- Jan 13, 2021 - Memphis 118 vs. Minnesota 107
- Jan 07, 2020 - Memphis 119 vs. Minnesota 112
- Dec 01, 2019 - Memphis 115 vs. Minnesota 107
- Nov 06, 2019 - Memphis 137 vs. Minnesota 121
- Mar 23, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Memphis 99
- Feb 05, 2019 - Memphis 108 vs. Minnesota 106
- Jan 30, 2019 - Minnesota 99 vs. Memphis 97
- Nov 18, 2018 - Memphis 100 vs. Minnesota 87
- Apr 09, 2018 - Minnesota 113 vs. Memphis 94
- Mar 26, 2018 - Memphis 101 vs. Minnesota 93
- Dec 04, 2017 - Memphis 95 vs. Minnesota 92
- Feb 04, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Minnesota 99
- Nov 19, 2016 - Memphis 93 vs. Minnesota 71
- Nov 01, 2016 - Minnesota 116 vs. Memphis 80
- Oct 26, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Minnesota 98
- Mar 16, 2016 - Minnesota 114 vs. Memphis 108
- Feb 19, 2016 - Memphis 109 vs. Minnesota 104
- Jan 23, 2016 - Minnesota 106 vs. Memphis 101
- Nov 15, 2015 - Memphis 114 vs. Minnesota 106