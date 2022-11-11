Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Memphis

Current Records: Minnesota 5-7; Memphis 8-4

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday at FedExForum. Minnesota needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.75 points per matchup.

The Timberwolves received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 129-117 to the Phoenix Suns. Minnesota was down 104-82 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from center Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 boards along with three blocks, and small forward Jaden McDaniels, who had 24 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Memphis ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 124-122 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Shooting guard Desmond Bane and point guard Ja Morant were among the main playmakers for Memphis as the former shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 32 points, six assists and six rebounds and the latter had 32 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.

Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Memphis' win lifted them to 8-4 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 5-7. We'll see if the Grizzlies can repeat their recent success or if the Timberwolves bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.88

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Memphis have won 21 out of their last 31 games against Minnesota.