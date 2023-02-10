Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Memphis
Current Records: Minnesota 30-28; Memphis 33-21
What to Know
This Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.5 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to FedExForum at 8 p.m. ET Friday. They aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Minnesota made easy work of the Utah Jazz on Wednesday and carried off a 143-118 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Timberwolves had established a 117-88 advantage. Minnesota's shooting guard Jaylen Nowell was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-9 from downtown and finishing with 30 points and six dimes. Nowell hadn't helped his team much against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Nowell's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Memphis wrapped it up with a 104-89 win at home. The Grizzlies' point guard Ja Morant did his thing and had 34 points and seven assists along with six boards.
Their wins bumped the Timberwolves to 30-28 and Memphis to 33-21. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Minnesota and Memphis clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.94
Odds
The Grizzlies are a big 9-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Memphis have won 22 out of their last 34 games against Minnesota.
