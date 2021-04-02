The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the FedExForum. The Grizzlies are 22-23 overall and 11-14 at home, while Minnesota is 12-36 overall and 5-19 on the road. The Grizzlies have won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups and covered the spread in eight of those meetings, including in a 118-107 win as two-point road underdogs in January.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves spread: Grizzlies -6.5

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves over-under: 230.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves money line: Grizzlies -250, Timberwolves +210

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 111-107 to the Utah Jazz. Despite the defeat, Memphis got a solid performance out of point guard Ja Morant, who had 36 points and seven assists. Morant is battling through shooting issues, as he's made only 24.2 percent of his 3-point attempts a season after shooting 33.5 percent from the beyond the arc in his rookie campaign.

It's an encouraging sign for Memphis that Morant was able to go 2-for-4 from deep while shooting 11-for-18 from the floor and 12-of-15 from the free-throw line against Utah. Morant missed the January win over Minnesota but Jonas Valanciunas carried the load with 24 points and 16 rebounds. Valanciunas brings a streak of eight consecutive double-doubles into Friday's matchup.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota escaped with a win on Wednesday against the New York Knicks by the margin of a single free throw, 102-101. Rookie Anthony Edwards looked sharp as he had 24 points along with three blocks. Karl-Anthony Towns struggled from the floor (7-for-18) on his way to 18 points in the win, but still made a positive contribution thanks to 17 rebounds and six assists.

Allowing an average of 116.79 points per game, the Timberwolves haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. However, they've won the last three games where they've limited their opponents to 105 points or less.

