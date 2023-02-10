The Memphis Grizzlies (33-21) will be looking to build on their win over Chicago when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28) on Friday night. Memphis was able to end its three-game losing streak with a 104-89 win against Chicago on Tuesday. Minnesota has alternated between wins and losses for seven straight games and is coming off a 143-118 win at Utah on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from FedEx Forum. Memphis is favored by 7 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 234.5.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves spread: Grizzlies -7

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves over/under: 234.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves money line: Memphis -278, Minnesota +222

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis will be motivated to record consecutive wins for the first time since mid-January, as Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks are both back in the lineup. Morant (wrist) and Brooks (suspension) both missed Sunday's loss to Toronto, but they returned in the win over Chicago on Tuesday. Morant poured in 34 points and dished out seven assists, bringing his season average to 27.4 points, 8.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

The Grizzlies were dominant in the fourth quarter, outscoring Chicago 32-14 in the final frame. Jaren Jackson Jr. had a big game as well, scoring 24 points and blocking five shots. Memphis is 16-3 in its last 19 home games, and it has won eight of its last nine home games against Minnesota. The Timberwolves have struggled away from home, going 4-11 in their last 15 road games. Minnesota could also be shorthanded tonight as new acquisitions Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are game-time decisions, while Rudy Gobert (groin) and Kyle Anderson (back) are questionable.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota has some momentum entering this game as well, cruising to a 143-118 win at Utah earlier this week. The Timberwolves knocked down 23 3-pointers in the win, matching their season-high, while Luka Garza scored a career-high 25 points. Garza is facing a Memphis team that is playing without big man Steven Adams, who has been sidelined since Jan. 22, and without Danny Green who was just traded away.

The Grizzlies have struggled to maintain their success without Adams on the court, going 2-6 since he last played. They have lost eight of their last 10 games overall and have covered the spread three times in their last 11 games. Minnesota has been trending in the opposite direction, covering the spread nine times in its last 13 contests.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves picks

