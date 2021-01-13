The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 3-7 overall and 2-3 at home, while the Grizzlies are 4-6 overall and 3-1 on the road. The Grizzlies won all three meetings between the teams last season. Minnesota is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 222. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 67-38 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies:

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies spread: Timberwolves -2.5

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies over-under: 222 points

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies money line: Memphis +120, Minnesota -140



Latest Odds: Memphis Grizzlies +2.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota beat the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, 96-88. D'Angelo Russell (27 points) made four three-pointers and had five rebounds and five assists. Malik Beasley scored 24 points. It was his fifth 20-plus point game so far this season. Naz Reid finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. The Timberwolves held the Spurs to 49 points in the first half, their fewest points allowed in the first half so far this season.

Minnesota totaled 53 rebounds vs. San Antonio for its first 50-rebound game of the season. The Timberwolves made a season-high 15 three-pointers, the eighth time this season they made 10-plus threes in a game. They also recorded a season-high seven blocks. Russell has made 29 three-pointers through 10 games, his most through 10 games of a season. Anthony Edwards, the NBA's leading rookie scorer, has 136 total points in 10 games.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-91 on Monday. Memphis' victory marked the first time this season that the team won consecutive games. Dillon Brooks had 21 points in addition to seven boards, and Tyus Jones had 13 points and seven assists along with five rebounds. Brandon Clarke scored 15 points. The Grizzlies forced 21 turnovers and totaled 32 assists.

Memphis is averaging 52.0 points in the paint, third in the NBA. Kyle Anderson is averaging 13.5 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game, career best marks so far this season. Brooks has scored 20-plus points in four games this season, all Grizzlies victories. .

How to make Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 67-38 roll.