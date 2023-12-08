The Memphis Grizzlies (6-14) will try to continue to climb out of their hole when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) on Friday night. Memphis has won three of its last four games, including a 116-102 win at Detroit on Wednesday. Minnesota is riding a five-game winning streak, beating San Antonio by eight points earlier this week. The Timberwolves sit atop the Western Conference standings, leading Oklahoma City by three games for first place in the Northwest Division.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. Minnesota is favored by 6 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over/under is 214 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves spread: Grizzlies +6

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves over/under: 214 points

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves money line: Grizzlies: +200, Timberwolves: -246

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis has finally started to get on track, winning three of its last four games to start a long climb out of an early-season hole. The Grizzlies beat Utah by 14 points last Wednesday before upsetting Dallas as 6-point underdogs last Friday. Their most recent victory came at Detroit on Wednesday, as they cruised to a 116-102 win over the Pistons, easily covering the 2-point spread.

Guard Desmond Bane scored 32 of his career-high 49 points in the second half while adding eight assists and six rebounds. He shot 19 of 31 from the floor, including a 4 of 8 mark from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies have covered the spread in four of their last five games, and they have won nine of their last 11 home games against Minnesota. The Wolves will be without a big component of their league-best defense as Jaden McDaniels (ankle) is out.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

While Memphis has started to get things going, Minnesota has established itself as the best team in the conference through the first few months. The Timberwolves have raced out to a 16-4 record and are on a five-game winning streak, beating the Hornets and Spurs to open December. Big man Rudy Gobert finished with 16 points and 21 rebounds in the 102-94 win over the Spurs on Wednesday.

Minnesota's current winning streak began with a 119-97 blowout win at Memphis on Nov. 24, as Anthony Edwards scored 24 points. Former Grizzlies star Mike Conley, who is still the franchise leader in games (788), points (11,733), assists (4,509), and steals (1,161) added 18 points and 10 assists in a double-double effort. The Timberwolves have won six of their last seven road games, while Memphis is 1-8 in its last nine home games. Minnesota is facing an undermanned Grizzlies team still without Ja Morant (suspension) as well as Marcus Smart (foot) and Luke Kennard (knee).

