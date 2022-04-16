The Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36) go on the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (56-26) during the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs on Saturday afternoon. Minnesota topped the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament to secure the seventh seed. Meanwhile, Memphis was dominant all season long and locked down the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The season series was split 2-2.

Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Memphis is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 236.5. Before making any Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves picks, you need to see the NBA playoff 2022 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies spread: Memphis -6.5

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies over-under: 236.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies money line: Minnesota +220, Memphis -270

MIN: Timberwolves are 5-0 ATS in their last five Saturday games

MEM: Grizzlies are 8-0 ATS in their last eight Saturday games

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Guard Ja Morant has tremendous athleticism with outstanding court vision. Morant can explode to the rim, knock down a 20-foot jumper or orchestrate the offense with ease. The 2022 NBA All-Star averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He also logged 1.2 steals per game and shot 34 percent from downtown. Morant has superb talent and is ready to show that during the postseason.

Guard Desmond Bane is a sharpshooter on the perimeter with a smooth jumper. Bane has the strength to play through contact and attack the lane. The 2020 first-round pick put up 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and shot 43 percent from 3-point land. Bane produced 20-plus points in six of his last nine contests. On April 5, the TCU product amassed 23 points, seven rebounds, five steals and went 3-for-8 from deep.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Center Karl-Anthony Towns is a dominant two-way big. He has the length and quickness to be a top-tier rebounder and shot-blocker. The 2015 first overall pick is one of the best shooting big men in the league. Towns averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and shot 41 percent from downtown. The three-time All-Star finished with 40 double-doubles. In the regular-season finale, Towns registered 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Guard D'Angelo Russell is a slick and instinctive distributor in the backcourt for Minnesota. Russell has nice handles with a sweet shooting stroke. He pushes the ball and is difficult to guard in transition. The Ohio State product averaged 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. Russell has logged 20-plus points in three of his last four games. In the play-in win over the Los Angeles Clippers, Russell finished with 29 points, five rebounds and six assists.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies picks

