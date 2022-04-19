Game 2 of a Western Conference showdown in the 2022 NBA playoffs features the No. 7 seed Minnesota Timberwolves traveling to face the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday evening. Minnesota came out and made a statement in Game 1, outlasting Memphis 130-117 on Saturday. The Grizzlies will look to bounce back and avoid an 0-2 deficit before the series heads to Minnesota.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Memphis is favored by seven points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 241. Before making any Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves picks, you need to see the NBA playoff 2022 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the first full week of the 2022 NBA playoffs on a stunning 86-56 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves, and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies:

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies spread: Memphis -7

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies over-under: 241 points

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies money line: Minnesota +250, Memphis -320

MIN: Timberwolves are 3-1-1 ATS in their last five Tuesday games

MEM: Grizzlies are 4-1 ATS in their last five games as a home favorite

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Guard Ja Morant is an athletic, explosive force in the backcourt. Morant is able to consistently attack and finish around the rim. The Murray State product also is the floor general for Memphis, organizing the offense. Morant averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game this season. In the Game 1 loss, the 2022 All-Star finished with 32 points, four rebounds and eight assists.

Forward Dillon Brooks is a smart and feisty defender on the perimeter. Brooks brings a well-rounded offensive game with a reliable jumper. The Oregon product has good range and plays hard every time he touches the floor. Brooks put up 18.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. In his last outing, the 2017 second-rounder logged 24 points and went 3-for-4 from three.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Forward Anthony Edwards has great athleticism with a nice scoring touch. Edwards' offensive game is versatile and can score in a multitude of ways. He is fearless when attacking the lane but can also step back and knock down a jumper with ease. The 2020 first overall pick averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. The Georgia product has scored 30-plus in back-to-back matchups. In the Game 1 victory, Edwards amassed 36 points, six assists and made four 3-pointers.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns is a dominant two-way force for Minnesota. Towns has solid length and quickness to be a top-tier rebounder. The three-time All-Star also has a nice jumper and is a threat on the perimeter. Towns logged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and shot 41 percent from 3-point land. In his last contest, Towns finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 234 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.