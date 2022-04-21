A 2-1 series lead will be on the line in the 2022 NBA playoffs when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Memphis Grizzlies in a crucial Game 3 of their best-of-seven first round Western Conference playoff series on Thursday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves, who are the No. 7 seed in the West, stunned the second-seeded Grizzlies in the opening game of the series, 130-117, on Saturday. Behind a near triple-double from Ja Morant, Memphis bounced back in Game 2 on Tuesday night with a 124-96 blowout victory, evening the series at 1-1.

Tipoff for Game 3 is 6:30 p.m. ET. Memphis is listed as a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over-under for total points scored is 236.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies picks or NBA predictions, be sure to check out what SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model has to say.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves spread: Memphis -1.5

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves over-under: 236.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves money line: Memphis -125, Underdog +105

MEM: The Grizzlies led the league in rebounds per game during the regular season (49.2)

MIN: The Timberwolves led the NBA in 3-pointers made during the regular season (1,211)



Why the Grizzlies can cover

Minnesota could not contain Morant in Game 2. A finalist for the NBA Most Improved Player award, Morant had 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds and made 9-of-16 shots in a dominant performance. He was well on his way to a triple-double when Karl-Anthony Towns' knee hit Morant's thigh on a screen in the second half.

In addition, the Grizzlies did a better job of defending Towns in Game 2. After he torched Memphis for 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting in Game 1, the Grizzlies basically benched Steven Adams (he played just three minutes in Game 2 versus 24 in Game 1) in favor of Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman. The new strategy helped limit Towns to just 15 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota is the most prolific 3-point shooting team in the NBA. The Timberwolves made 1,211 3-pointers during the regular season, which was 19 more than the next closest team, Utah. Malik Beasley led the team with 240 3-pointers made. So far this series, Minnesota has made 27 3-pointers.

In addition, Anthony Edwards is having his breakthrough moment. In the last two weeks alone Edwards, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, scored 49 points against San Antonio, 30 points in the Play-In win against the Clippers and 36 points in the Game 1 victory over Memphis. Since the All-Star break his shooting percentage has improved (from 43.5 to 45.9) as well as his 3-point shooting percentage (35.5 to 36.4).

How to make Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves picks

