The Memphis Grizzlies travel to battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of a first-round series in the 2022 NBA playoffs on Saturday night. After dropping Game 1, Memphis has won two straight games to go up 2-1 in the series. In the last matchup, the Grizzlies rallied from down 21 to secure a 104-95 win. Dillon Brooks (foot) is questionable for Memphis, while Ja Morant (hip) is listed as probable.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET at Target Center. Memphis is favored by three points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 232.5.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves spread: Memphis -3

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves over-under: 232.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota +125, Memphis -145

MEM: Grizzlies are 8-1 ATS in their last nine Saturday games

MIN: Timberwolves are 6-0 ATS in their last six Saturday games

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Morant has remarkable athleticism with superb court vision. The Murray State product also has a smooth-looking jumper. Morant averages 23.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game. In the comeback Game 3 victory, Morant recorded a triple-double and finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Forward Brandon Clarke is an athletic force off the bench for Memphis. Clarke does his best work above the rim and can be a stellar rebounder. The Gonzaga product is also an excellent defender with the quickness to guard either the four or five. In his last outing, Clarke racked up 20 points and eight boards.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard D'Angelo Russell is an instinctive and creative distributor with good court vision. Russell has nice handles and pushes the ball well in transition. The Ohio State product has a wide array of moves to beat his defender. The 2015 second-overall pick is putting up 14.3 points and seven assists per game. In his last outing, Russell tallied 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

Forward Anthony Edwards is a talented force in the backcourt for Minnesota. Edwards has a diverse offensive game plan with a variety of moves. The Georgia product can attack the lane and finish with strength at the rim. Edwards is averaging a team-high 25 points with five rebounds and three assists. In the Game 1 win, he amassed 36 points and six assists.

