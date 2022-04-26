The Minnesota Timberwolves visit FedEx Forum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday evening. They face off in Game 5 of a best-of-seven first round matchup in the 2022 NBA playoffs with the series knotted at 2-2. Minnesota held serve at home in Game 4, effectively narrowing the series to a best-of-three matchup against the No. 2 seed Grizzlies. The Wolves report no injuries for Game 5, with the Grizzlies listing Santi Aldama (knee) and Killian Tillie (back) as out.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves spread: Grizzlies -6

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves over-under: 232.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves money line: Grizzlies -260, Wolves +210

MIN: The Wolves are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

MEM: The Grizzlies are 4-5-1 against the spread in the last 10 games



Why the Timberwolves can cover

The Timberwolves are multi-faceted and effective on both ends of the floor. Minnesota ranked No. 7 in the NBA in offensive rating during the regular season, scoring nearly 1.14 points per possession. The Wolves are very strong on the offensive glass, securing 28.4 percent missed shots, and that leads to 14.8 second-chance points per game, a top-five figure in the NBA. Minnesota also ranked in the top 10 of the league in free throw creation, assists per game, fast break points per game and assist rate, and no NBA team made more 3-pointers (14.8 per game) than the Wolves this season.

On the other end, Minnesota relies on havoc creation, and the Wolves finished above the NBA average in allowing only 1.11 points per possession. Minnesota led the league in turnover creation (16.3 per game) during the regular season, ranking in the top three of the NBA in steals (8.8 per game) and blocks (5.6 per game). The Wolves also allowed only 35.0 percent 3-point shooting to opponents over the 82-game regular season sample.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

The Grizzlies are deep and talented, with defense leading the way in this series. Memphis is holding Minnesota to 107.3 points per 100 possessions through four games, and the Grizzlies were No. 6 in the NBA in defensive efficiency during the regular season. Memphis allowed only 108.9 points per 100 possessions over 82 games, and the Grizzlies led the league in both steals (9.8 per game) and blocks (6.5 per game). The Grizzlies were No. 3 in creating turnovers (15.1 per game), with top-10 marks in field goal percentage allowed and 2-point percentage allowed.

Memphis is facing a Minnesota defense that was in the bottom five of the NBA in defensive rebound rate, free throw prevention, and assists allowed in 2021-22, and the Grizzlies led the league in offensive rebound rate, second-chance points per game, fast break points per game and points in the paint per game. All told, Memphis was a top-five offensive team in the NBA during the regular season, with strongly above-average marks in free throw creation, assists, assist rate and turnover rate.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies picks

