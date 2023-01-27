The Minnesota Timberwolves (25-25) square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (31-17) in a Western Conference affair on Friday evening. Memphis is looking to get back on track and halt its four-game losing streak as on Wednesday, the Grizzlies lost to the Golden State Warriors 122-120 on a game-winning layup by Jordan Poole. Meanwhile, Minnesota has won three of its past four matchups, and on Jan. 25, the Timberwolves topped the New Orleans Pelicans 111-102. Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) is out for Minnesota while Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable. Steven Adams (knee) is out for Memphis, with Desmond Bane (knee) listed as questionable.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves spread: Memphis -3

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Over-Under: 238.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves money line: Memphis -155, Minnesota +130

DAL: Grizzlies are 6-1-1 ATS in their last 8 Friday games

MIN: Timberwolves are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games vs. a team with a winning straight-up record



Why the Grizzlies can cover



Memphis continues to be one of the top scoring and rebounding squads in the NBA, ranking fifth in the league in points per game (117.1) and first in rebounds per game (48.7). This squad also distributes the ball well, ranking 11th in assists (25.4). Guard Ja Morant is an athletic and dynamic playmaker who thrives in pushing the tempo.

Morant is able to absorb contact at the rim consistently and will penetrate the lane to either score or find the open man. The Murray State product leads the team in both points (27.3) and assists (8.0). He's dished out double-digit assists in 13 matchups thus far, and in his last contest, Morant finished with 29 points and 12 assists.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards has tremendous athleticism and bounce when driving to the basket. Edwards showcases his soft touch on his jumpers from the perimeter, constantly creating his own offense. The Georgia product leads the team in points (24.5) with 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He has tallied 30-plus points in three straight contests, including on Jan. 21 when Edwards racked up 44 points, four assists, three steals, and three blocks.

Guard D'Angelo Russell has been a solid secondary scoring option all year, averaging 17.6 points per game. Russell has upped his production since Towns left the lineup as he's put up 20.2 PPG on 49.2% shooting over the 26 games that Towns has been sidelined. Russell has five double-doubles on the season, including his last meeting with the Grizzlies when he had 15 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals versus Memphis on Nov. 30.

