Who's Playing
Portland @ Memphis
Current Records: Portland 33-28; Memphis 31-29
What to Know
After seven games on the road, the Memphis Grizzlies are heading back home. They will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
Things couldn't have gone much worse for Memphis as they lost 120-96 to the Denver Nuggets on Monday. The losing side was boosted by point guard Ja Morant, who had 27 points and six assists along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, everything went Portland's way against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday as they made off with a 133-112 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Trail Blazers had established a 113-78 advantage. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons was the offensive standout of the game for Portland, shooting 9-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 27 points.
Memphis is now 31-29 while Portland sits at 33-28. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Grizzlies rank first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 9.4 on average. But the Trail Blazers come into the matchup boasting the fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.2. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 2-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Memphis and Portland both have ten wins in their last 20 games.
