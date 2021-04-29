Who's Playing

Portland @ Memphis

Current Records: Portland 33-28; Memphis 31-29

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will be returning home after a seven-game road trip. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at FedExForum. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Memphis going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Grizz as they lost 120-96 to the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Point guard Ja Morant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Portland took their matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday by a conclusive 133-112 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Trail Blazers had established a 113-78 advantage. Their shooting guard Anfernee Simons looked sharp as he shot 9-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points.

The Grizz is now 31-29 while Portland sits at 33-28. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Memphis ranks first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 9.4 on average. But Portland enters the matchup with only 6.2 steals given up per game on average, which is the best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis and Portland both have ten wins in their last 20 games.

Apr 25, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Portland 113

Apr 23, 2021 - Memphis 130 vs. Portland 128

Aug 15, 2020 - Portland 126 vs. Memphis 122

Jul 31, 2020 - Portland 140 vs. Memphis 135

Feb 12, 2020 - Memphis 111 vs. Portland 104

Apr 03, 2019 - Portland 116 vs. Memphis 89

Mar 05, 2019 - Memphis 120 vs. Portland 111

Dec 19, 2018 - Portland 99 vs. Memphis 92

Dec 12, 2018 - Memphis 92 vs. Portland 83

Apr 01, 2018 - Portland 113 vs. Memphis 98

Mar 28, 2018 - Memphis 108 vs. Portland 103

Nov 20, 2017 - Portland 100 vs. Memphis 92

Nov 07, 2017 - Memphis 98 vs. Portland 97

Jan 27, 2017 - Portland 112 vs. Memphis 109

Dec 08, 2016 - Memphis 88 vs. Portland 86

Nov 06, 2016 - Portland 100 vs. Memphis 94

Feb 08, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Memphis 106

Jan 04, 2016 - Memphis 91 vs. Portland 78

Nov 13, 2015 - Memphis 101 vs. Portland 100

Nov 05, 2015 - Portland 115 vs. Memphis 96

Injury Report for Memphis

Injury Report for Portland

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

No Injury Information