Who's Playing

Portland @ Memphis

Current Records: Portland 24-26; Memphis 32-18

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at FedExForum after having had a few days off. Memphis is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The Grizzlies didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers at home on Sunday as they won 112-100. It was another big night for the Grizz's point guard Ja Morant, who dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 15 dimes, and ten boards. That's the third consecutive contest in which Morant has had at least 11 assists.

Meanwhile, Portland sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 129-125 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Point guard Damian Lillard continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-12 from downtown and finishing with 42 points and six assists. Dame's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Memphis, who are 24-23-3 against the spread.

The wins brought Memphis up to 32-18 and the Trail Blazers to 24-26. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Grizzlies enter the matchup with 21.5 fouls drawn per game on average, good for third best in the league. Rip City is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the fourth most fouls drawn per game in the league at 21.4. Be prepared to get familiar with the officiating crew.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.12

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5-point favorite.

Series History

Portland have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Memphis.