Who's Playing
Portland @ Memphis
Current Records: Portland 24-26; Memphis 32-18
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at FedExForum after having had a few days off. Memphis is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
The Grizzlies didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers at home on Sunday as they won 112-100. It was another big night for the Grizz's point guard Ja Morant, who dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 15 dimes, and ten boards. That's the third consecutive contest in which Morant has had at least 11 assists.
Meanwhile, Portland sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 129-125 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Point guard Damian Lillard continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-12 from downtown and finishing with 42 points and six assists. Dame's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Memphis, who are 24-23-3 against the spread.
The wins brought Memphis up to 32-18 and the Trail Blazers to 24-26. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Grizzlies enter the matchup with 21.5 fouls drawn per game on average, good for third best in the league. Rip City is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the fourth most fouls drawn per game in the league at 21.4. Be prepared to get familiar with the officiating crew.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $3.12
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5-point favorite.
Series History
Portland have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Memphis.
- Nov 02, 2022 - Memphis 111 vs. Portland 106
- Feb 16, 2022 - Portland 123 vs. Memphis 119
- Dec 19, 2021 - Portland 105 vs. Memphis 100
- Dec 15, 2021 - Memphis 113 vs. Portland 103
- Oct 27, 2021 - Portland 116 vs. Memphis 96
- Apr 28, 2021 - Portland 130 vs. Memphis 109
- Apr 25, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Portland 113
- Apr 23, 2021 - Memphis 130 vs. Portland 128
- Aug 15, 2020 - Portland 126 vs. Memphis 122
- Jul 31, 2020 - Portland 140 vs. Memphis 135
- Feb 12, 2020 - Memphis 111 vs. Portland 104
- Apr 03, 2019 - Portland 116 vs. Memphis 89
- Mar 05, 2019 - Memphis 120 vs. Portland 111
- Dec 19, 2018 - Portland 99 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 12, 2018 - Memphis 92 vs. Portland 83
- Apr 01, 2018 - Portland 113 vs. Memphis 98
- Mar 28, 2018 - Memphis 108 vs. Portland 103
- Nov 20, 2017 - Portland 100 vs. Memphis 92
- Nov 07, 2017 - Memphis 98 vs. Portland 97
- Jan 27, 2017 - Portland 112 vs. Memphis 109
- Dec 08, 2016 - Memphis 88 vs. Portland 86
- Nov 06, 2016 - Portland 100 vs. Memphis 94
- Feb 08, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Memphis 106
- Jan 04, 2016 - Memphis 91 vs. Portland 78
- Nov 13, 2015 - Memphis 101 vs. Portland 100
- Nov 05, 2015 - Portland 115 vs. Memphis 96