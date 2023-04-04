Who's Playing
Portland @ Memphis
Current Records: Portland 33-45; Memphis 49-29
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.5 points per game before their contest Tuesday. Their road trip will continue as they head to FedExForum at 8 p.m. ET to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies. Rip City isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
Things were close when the Trail Blazers and the Minnesota Timberwolves clashed on Sunday, but Portland ultimately edged out the opposition 107-105. Among those leading the charge for Rip City was shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, who had 27 points and six assists in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, Memphis has to be hurting after a devastating 128-107 loss at the hands of the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The Grizzlies were up 68-53 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. The losing side was boosted by power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 31 points and eight rebounds.
Portland's win lifted them to 33-45 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 49-29. We'll see if Portland can repeat their recent success or if Memphis bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a big 18-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Memphis.
- Feb 01, 2023 - Portland 122 vs. Memphis 112
- Nov 02, 2022 - Memphis 111 vs. Portland 106
- Feb 16, 2022 - Portland 123 vs. Memphis 119
- Dec 19, 2021 - Portland 105 vs. Memphis 100
- Dec 15, 2021 - Memphis 113 vs. Portland 103
- Oct 27, 2021 - Portland 116 vs. Memphis 96
- Apr 28, 2021 - Portland 130 vs. Memphis 109
- Apr 25, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Portland 113
- Apr 23, 2021 - Memphis 130 vs. Portland 128
- Aug 15, 2020 - Portland 126 vs. Memphis 122
- Jul 31, 2020 - Portland 140 vs. Memphis 135
- Feb 12, 2020 - Memphis 111 vs. Portland 104
- Apr 03, 2019 - Portland 116 vs. Memphis 89
- Mar 05, 2019 - Memphis 120 vs. Portland 111
- Dec 19, 2018 - Portland 99 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 12, 2018 - Memphis 92 vs. Portland 83
- Apr 01, 2018 - Portland 113 vs. Memphis 98
- Mar 28, 2018 - Memphis 108 vs. Portland 103
- Nov 20, 2017 - Portland 100 vs. Memphis 92
- Nov 07, 2017 - Memphis 98 vs. Portland 97
- Jan 27, 2017 - Portland 112 vs. Memphis 109
- Dec 08, 2016 - Memphis 88 vs. Portland 86
- Nov 06, 2016 - Portland 100 vs. Memphis 94
- Feb 08, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Memphis 106
- Jan 04, 2016 - Memphis 91 vs. Portland 78
- Nov 13, 2015 - Memphis 101 vs. Portland 100
- Nov 05, 2015 - Portland 115 vs. Memphis 96