Who's Playing

Portland @ Memphis

Current Records: Portland 33-45; Memphis 49-29

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.5 points per game before their contest Tuesday. Their road trip will continue as they head to FedExForum at 8 p.m. ET to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies. Rip City isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Things were close when the Trail Blazers and the Minnesota Timberwolves clashed on Sunday, but Portland ultimately edged out the opposition 107-105. Among those leading the charge for Rip City was shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, who had 27 points and six assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Memphis has to be hurting after a devastating 128-107 loss at the hands of the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The Grizzlies were up 68-53 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. The losing side was boosted by power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 31 points and eight rebounds.

Portland's win lifted them to 33-45 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 49-29. We'll see if Portland can repeat their recent success or if Memphis bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 18-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Portland have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Memphis.