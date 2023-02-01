The Portland Trail Blazers (24-26) will try to build on their strong form when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (32-18) on Wednesday night. Portland has won three of its last four games, including a 129-125 win over Atlanta on Monday, but it is still sitting two games below the .500 mark overall this season. Memphis snapped a five-game losing streak with a 112-100 win over Indiana on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Memphis is favored by 5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 239.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers spread: Grizzlies -5

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 239 points

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers money line: Memphis -210, Portland +175

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis put together a disappointing road trip last week, but it immediately returned to form when it played host to Indiana on Sunday. The Grizzlies have now won eight consecutive home games and 21 of their last 24 following their 112-100 win over the Pacers, as star guard Ja Morant recorded his fifth triple-double of the season and his second in a row. Morant scored 27 points, dished out 15 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds, helping his team overcome a 19-point deficit.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had a standout performance as well, tallying 28 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. He has been outstanding at home this season, blocking 71 shots and recording 23 steals in 17 games. Veteran shooting guard Danny Green is expected to make his season debut after missing eight months of action due to a knee injury.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Portland is in some of its best form of the season, having won three of its last four games. The Trail Blazers have been led by guard Damian Lillard, who is averaging 42.3 points per game during that four-game stretch. He knocked down all 17 of his free-throw attempts and scored 42 points in Monday's 129-125 win over Atlanta.

Anfernee Simons matched Lillard with five 3-pointers in that win, including one with 34.1 seconds remaining to give his team the lead. Memphis is just one game removed from its five-game losing streak and has only covered the spread twice in its last seven games. Portland has won four of the last six meetings between these teams and has covered the spread in four of those contests. Memphis could be shorthanded tonight as Desmond Bane (knee) and John Konchar (concussion) are listed as questionable, while center Steven Adams (knee) is out.

