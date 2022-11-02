The Memphis Grizzlies will be looking to bounce back from a two-game losing streak when they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Memphis won four of its first five games this season before losing two straight at Utah over the weekend. Portland has won five of its first six games, including a 125-111 win against Houston last Friday.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. Memphis is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 226.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies spread: Trail Blazers +4.5

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 226 points

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies money line: Portland +158, Memphis -190

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Portland has been one of the most pleasant surprises in the NBA so far this season, racing out to a 5-1 start through its first six games. The Trail Blazers bounced back from a loss to Miami with a 125-111 win over Houston on Friday, easily covering the 4-point spread. They have not played since then, which gives them a rest advantage against a Memphis team that played in Utah on Monday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot), Ziaire Williams (knee) and Danny Green (knee) are going to be sidelined on Wednesday, while Steven Adams (jaw), Jake LaRavia (illness) and Desmond Bane (ankle) are all listed as questionable. The Grizzlies have been struggling away from home, going 2-6 in their last eight road games. They have also only won and covered the spread once in their last five games against Portland.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis might be dealing with multiple key injuries on Wednesday, but it still has leading scorer Ja Morant, who is averaging 33.3 points and 6.3 assists per game. He missed the first game against Utah due to an illness before returning to score 37 points on 12 of 18 shooting on Monday. Morant is shooting 55% from the floor and 56% from 3-point range so far this season.

Portland, meanwhile, is going to be without leading scorer Damian Lillard due to a calf injury. He is the only player on the team averaging more than 20 points per game, so his absence could play a key role in the outcome of this game. Portland will also be without Gary Payton II (reconditioning), while Josh Hart (concussion) is questionable. The Trail Blazers have not played well in front of their home fans, going 6-14 in their last 20 home games.

