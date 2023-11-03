The NBA's only winless team, the 0-5 Memphis Grizzlies open the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament on Friday night at the 2-3 Portland Trail Blazers. Memphis enters off 133-109 loss at Utah on Wednesday, while Portland won at Detroit two nights ago, 110-101. The Grizzlies and Trail Blazers join the Suns, Lakers, and Jazz in the West Group A of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. Memphis is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers odds, while the over/under is 221.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies spread: Grizzlies -3.5

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 221.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies money line: Grizzlies -160, Trail Blazers +136

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis has gotten off to a rough start with star guard Ja Morant unavailable for the first 25 games due to a league-mandated suspension. The team has given up more than 110 points in four of five games this year, including a season-high 133 to Utah on Wednesday. While Memphis has scored over 100 points each game, it hasn't eclipsed the 110-point mark all season. Fortunately, it has a chance to get in the win column against a banged-up Portland team on Friday night.

The Grizzlies are led by guard Desmond Bane, who is averaging 24.6 points per game this season and forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who averages 18.8 PPG and 7.2 rebounds per game. Offseason acquisition, guard Marcus Smart, is the team's third leading scored with 16.0 PPG and leads the team with 5.8 assists per game. A key for Memphis tonight will be to hold Portland in check from the 3-point line, as the Grizzlies are second-worst in the NBA allowing their opponents to make 43.4% of long distance shots.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Portland is a young team with significant promise in the coming years, despite trading away its franchise point guard in Damian Lillard. Four players are averaging more than 18 PPG, though guard Anfernee Simons (18.0) has only played in one game this season and is out tonight following thumb surgery. Second-year guard Shaedon Sharpe (20.2), Malcolm Brogdon (18.2), and Jerami Grant (18.2) also have been prolific scorers for the Trail Blazers.

Newly acquired center DeAndre Ayton might be the team's biggest X-factor, though he's gotten off to a slow start in his new city. Ayton is averaging 10.2 points per game, down from his career average of 16.5 PPG, but he has grabbed an impressive 14.0 rebounds per game thus far. The No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, point guard Scoot Henderson (8.8 PPG, 4.6 APG) is out tonight due to an ankle injury.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers picks

