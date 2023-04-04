The Memphis Grizzlies (49-29) will try to keep their slim hopes of earning the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference alive when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (33-45) on Tuesday night. Memphis suffered a big blow when it lost to Chicago on Sunday, falling three games behind Denver with four games remaining. Portland snapped a five-game losing streak with a 107-105 win over Minnesota on Sunday, but it has already been eliminated from the postseason.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from FedExForum. Memphis is favored by 17.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 228.5.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers spread: Grizzlies -17.5

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 228.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers money line: Memphis -2000, Portland +1050

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis can move closer to wrapping up second place in the Western Conference with a win on Tuesday, as it is two games ahead of third-place Sacramento with four games to play. The Grizzlies led Chicago by as many as 23 points before blowing their lead on Sunday, but they had won 10 out of 11 games earlier in March. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 31 points and knocked down a season-high five 3-pointers against the Bulls, reaching the 30-point mark for the third time in the last eight games.

Desmond Bane continues to be a consistent scoring option for Memphis, notching six consecutive 20-point outings. The Trail Blazers are not in playoff contention and are playing without four starters, including star guard Damian Lillard. They have only covered the spread three times in their last 11 games and are facing a Memphis team that is 13-1 in its last 14 home games.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

The Grizzlies are having to deal with the disappointment of virtually being eliminated from earning the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They are one loss or one Denver win away from that reality after blowing their 23-point lead against Chicago. Memphis was steamrolled 75-39 in the second half, committing 16 turnovers following the intermission.

Portland snapped its five-game losing skid with a 107-105 win at Minnesota on Sunday, as rookie shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe poured in 27 points to go along with six assists and six rebounds. The Trail Blazers were 19.5-point underdogs in one of the league's biggest upsets in recent years. They have covered the spread in six of their last seven games against Memphis, so they will be entering this matchup with confidence. The Grizzlies remain without Steven Adams (knee), while Dillon Brooks (hip) is questionable.

