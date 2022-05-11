The Memphis Grizzlies will fight to keep their season alive on Wednesday night in Game 5 of their second-round series against the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors, leading the series 3-1, will look to become the first team to punch a ticket to the conference finals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Warriors won both Game 3 and Game 4 in Golden State to take the commanding series lead.

Memphis will try to extend its season at home in Game 5, but the team will have to do it without its star guard. Ja Morant picked up a knee injury in Game 3 of the series. It sidelined him in Game 4, and Morant is expected to miss the remainder of the postseason.

Here's everything to know for Wednesday night's Game 5.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game 5

Time : 9:30 p.m. ET | Date : Wednesday, May 11

: 9:30 p.m. ET | : Wednesday, May 11 TV channel : TNT | Live stream : TNT app

: TNT | : TNT app Odds: GSW -175; MEM +150; O/U: 219

Storylines

The Warriors got the job done in an ugly Game 4, as both teams shot poorly in Golden State's 101-98 victory. Stephen Curry has been leading this Warriors team despite shooting below his incredibly high standards from 3-point range. CBS Sports' Brad Botkin explained how Curry is getting it done:

So how's he doing it? The old fashioned way: inside the arc and at the free-throw line, where the greatest scorers from eras gone by made their living. Entering play on Wednesday, Curry is averaging 7.6 free-throw attempts per game in the playoffs, the highest mark of his postseason career and a 62-percent uptick on his regular-season free-throw frequency. Curry is forcing the action downhill, as the threat of his 3-point shot, whether he's making them at a consistent clip or not, is always going to create paths for penetration.

Prediction

The Grizzlies were arguably the most fun team in the NBA during the regular season, but Memphis' run comes to an end on Wednesday night as the Warriors shoot better and close out the series on the road. Pick: Warriors