Through 3 Quarters

The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but the Memphis Grizzlies are posing a tough problem. Three quarters in and the Grizzlies' offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Golden State 95-67 three quarters in.

The top scorer for the Grizz has been small forward Dillon Brooks (21 points). One thing to keep an eye out for is Steven Adams' foul situation as he currently sits at four.

The Warriors have been led by shooting guard Jordan Poole, who so far has 23 points in addition to five boards.

If the contest were over at this point, it would be Golden State's worst margin of defeat yet this season.

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Memphis

Current Records: Golden State 48-27; Memphis 52-23

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET March 28 at FedExForum. The Grizz knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Golden State likes a good challenge.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Grizzlies' strategy against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday. Memphis was the clear victor by a 127-102 margin over Milwaukee. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Memphis had established a 98-79 advantage. Memphis' shooting guard De'Anthony Melton was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-9 from downtown and finishing with 24 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Golden State on Sunday, but luck did not. They fell to the Washington Wizards 123-115. Shooting guard Jordan Poole (26 points) and shooting guard Klay Thompson (25 points) were the top scorers for the Dubs.

This next contest looks promising for the Grizz, who are favored by a full 10 points. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Memphis' victory lifted them to 52-23 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 48-27. We'll see if the Grizz can repeat their recent success or if the Dubs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 10-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Memphis.

Injury Report for Memphis

Brandon Clarke: Game-Time Decision (Hip)

Killian Tillie: Out (Knee)

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (Thigh)

Ja Morant: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Golden State