Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors hope to turn home-court advantage into the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference play-in tournament when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon. Golden State (38-33) has won five in a row and seven of its last eight, but the Grizzlies (38-33) are equally hot and also are seeking to close the regular season on a six-game winning streak. The stakes are simple: The No. 8 seed has two chances to win one game and wrap up a playoff berth, while the No. 9 seed must win twice and can be eliminated with one loss.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Warriors as four-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 229.5 in the latest Grizzlies vs. Warriors odds.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -4

Grizzlies vs. Warriors over-under: 229.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Warriors money line: Warriors -175; Grizzlies +155

MEM: The Grizzlies are 11-5 against the spread in their last 16 road games

GS: The Warriors are 5-7 against the spread as a home favorite

Why the Grizzlies can cover



Center Jonas Valanciunas registered his seventh double-double in eight games with 24 points and 13 rebounds in Thursday's win over Sacramento. He has been on a roll, averaging 20.3 points and 15.3 rebounds while shooting a scorching 71.4 percent over the past four games. Valanciunas gives Memphis an edge on the glass, registering a pair of double-doubles in a split with the Warriors in March and pulling down 31 rebounds in the two games.

The Grizzlies will need production from their backcourt to keep pace with Curry and the Warriors. Dillon Brooks, coming off a 30-point effort in Thursday's win, is averaging 25.0 points over his last three games and scored 19 in the last matchup vs. Golden State. Leading scorer Ja Morant, who netted 14 points in each of the previous two contests against the Warriors, is averaging 16.0 points and 9.3 points over the past three games.

Why the Warriors can cover

Curry is seeking his second scoring title, taking a league-best average of 31.8 points into Sunday's matchup. Injuries have prevented Curry from facing the Grizzlies over the past two seasons, but he has been almost unstoppable since the end of March, scoring at least 30 points in 20 of 23 games while eclipsing 40 points on seven occasions. He has been on fire from behind the arc during that stretch, hitting at least five 3-pointers 17 times.

Although Curry sat out the two matchups vs. Memphis in March, teammates Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole provided quite the offensive spark, averaging 30.0 and 25.5 points, respectively, in the back-to-back. Draymond Green has scored in double figures in three straight games and is coming off a triple-double vs. Phoenix. In his last 11 games, Green has reached double digits in rebounds seven times and notched at least 10 assists on six occasions.

