Through 3 Quarters

Only one more quarter stands between the Memphis Grizzlies and the win they were favored to collect going into this night. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Washington Wizards 87-72.

Point guard Ja Morant has led the way so far for Memphis, as he has 32 points. Morant's night has made it six games in a row with at least 30 points.

Washington has been led by power forward Kyle Kuzma, who so far has 17 points along with eight rebounds.

the Wizards have lost 79% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Washington @ Memphis

Current Records: Washington 23-25; Memphis 34-17

What to Know

The Washington Wizards have enjoyed the comforts of home their last eight games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET this past Saturday at FedExForum after having had a few days off. Memphis should still be riding high after a victory, while the Wizards will be looking to right the ship.

Washington was just a bucket short of a win last week and fell 116-115 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Washington was up 66-36 at the end of the half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie wasn't much of a difference maker for Washington; Dinwiddie finished with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Grizz beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 this past Friday. Memphis' point guard Ja Morant did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 30 points, ten assists, and ten boards. Morant's night made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Wizards are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Everything went Washington's way against the Grizz in the teams' previous meeting last November as they made off with a 115-87 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Washington since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.78

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won seven out of their last 13 games against Washington.

Injury Report for Memphis

Kyle Anderson: Game-Time Decision (Covid-19)

Ziaire Williams: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Tyus Jones: Out (Covid-19)

Dillon Brooks: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Washington

No Injury Information