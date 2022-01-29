The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are 34-17 overall and 18-9 at home, while Washington is 23-25 overall and 10-13 on the road. Memphis has won and covered two of the last three head-to-head matchups and has been the far more dominant team against the spread this season.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards spread: Grizzlies -5

Grizzlies vs. Wizards over-under: 230 points

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizz beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday. It was another big night for Memphis' point guard Ja Morant, who dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. It was Morant's first triple-double of the season but it was his fifth game in a row scoring at least 30 points.

He's now averaging 25.9 points, 7.0 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game and during his current five-game hot streak, he's averaging 35.4 points, 8.8 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game. Morant is realizing his potential as one of the league's brightest young stars and he'll have to be the focus of the Washington defense on Saturday.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, the Wizards were just a bucket shy of a win on Tuesday and fell 116-115 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Washington was up 66-36 at the end of the first half but collapsed late. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie had a tough game, playing for 33 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Bradley Beal had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the loss and Kyle Kuzma had a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. The team is shooting 46.6 percent from the floor this season, which is the seventh-best total in the NBA. They'll need to have an efficient night offensively to upset one of the best teams in the league.

