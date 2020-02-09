Grizzlies vs. Wizards odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 9 predictions from advanced computer model

The Washington Wizards take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 18-32 overall and 12-12 at home, while Memphis is 26-26 overall and 11-13 on the road. The Wizards have won seven of their past nine home games and three of four overall. On the other side of the court, the Grizzlies have won six of their last eight games. Memphis is favored by 2.5 in the latest Wizards vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under is 239.5. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 16 on a blistering 34-18 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wizards vs. Grizzlies. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Grizzlies:

Wizards vs. Grizzlies spread: Grizzlies -2.5

Wizards vs. Grizzlies over-under: 239.5 points

Wizards vs. Grizzlies money line: Washington 107, Memphis -134

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington escaped Friday night with a home win against the Dallas Mavericks, 119-118. Bradley Beal (29 points) was the top scorer for the Wizards, and his layup with 0.2 seconds remaining was the difference. Davis Bertans scored 20 points off the bench, including 11 in the fourth quarter. Shabazz Napier added 14 points in his Washington debut, connecting on four three-pointers.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis couldn't keep up with the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, losing on the road, 119-107. Memphis was down 97-66 at the end of the third quarter, so the game wasn't as close as the final score would indicate. Dillon Brooks struggled to nine points on 4-for-12 shooting, while Jonas Valanciunas finished with a double-double on 14 points and 10 rebounds. Ja Morant added 15 points.

Washington has allowed opponents to shoot 48.8 percent from the floor, second-worst in the league, so this could be a bounceback spot for Memphis. The Grizzlies rank fourth in field-goal percentage (47.4).

How to make the Wizards vs. the Grizzlies picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see it at SportsLine.

So who wins Wizards vs. Grizzlies? And which side of the spread cashes in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Wizards vs. Grizzlies spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.