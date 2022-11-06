The Washington Wizards' only win in their last four games came during an 11-for-17 shooting performance by Bradley Beal last Wednesday. In Washington's other three outings, their star player has made just 37.2% of his shots from the field as the Wizards have fallen below .500. Now, Beal will be out of the lineup altogether on Sunday against Memphis after he entered the league's health and safety protocols as the Grizzlies look for their third-straight win.

Tip-off from the FedEx Forum is set for 6 p.m. ET. Memphis is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Wizards vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 97-65 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Grizzlies vs. Wizards. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Wizards:

Grizzlies vs. Wizards spread: Grizzlies -9.5

Grizzlies vs. Wizards over/under: 224.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Wizards money line: Memphis -430, Washington +328

Grizzlies vs. Wizards picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies notched their most decisive win of the season on Friday in a 130-99 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies led 71-47 at the half, which set the tone for the final outcome. Memphis relied on center Steven Adams, who posted a double-double with 19 rebounds and 13 points, and small forward Dillon Brooks, who shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.

The Grizzlies are the third-best rebounding team in the NBA to start the season, averaging 46.9 per game. Adams leads the team on the glass, averaging 11.1 rebounds per game, and power forward Santi Aldama has been strong as well, with 6.1 rebounds per game in addition to his 10.1 points per contest. Memphis has done a good job of getting to the foul line, shooting 25.2 free throws per game, but the Grizzlies have also allowed opponents to shoot 25.7 on average.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Nothing went Washington's way in the team's worst loss of the season on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets, a 128-86 final. The Wizards were down 96-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Beal finished with 20 points to lead his team, while Kyle Kuzma scored 19 and Kristaps Porzingis had 14 in the losing effort.

Something that has plagued Washington this season has been its poor 3-point shooting. The Wizards only average 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, which ranks last in the NBA, and make just 32.7% of their total 3-point attempts (third-worst). Washington has made up for that by hitting 54.3% of their 2-point shots, but as a result, score just 108 points per game (27th).

How to make Wizards vs. Grizzlies picks

The model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Grizzlies vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks and find out.