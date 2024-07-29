Tensions flared during Week 7 of BIG3 action in Cincinnati. During a matchup between the Enemies and Bivouac, NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton, who is the head coach of Bivouac, got into it with an opposing player, Jordan Crawford, during the game.

It started when Crawford was inbounding the ball, Payton could be seen standing just a couple inches away from Clarkson yelling at him. Clarkson took the ball straight to the rim and scored, and did the "too small" gesture to signify that Bivouac couldn't guard him. As he walked out to defend the inbounder on the next play, Payton was still yelling at Crawford. Things escalated when, after a made 3-pointer from Crawford, a timeout was called and Crawford walked straight toward Payton who began clapping his hands directly in his face.

Crawford -- who played 281 career games in the NBA between 2010 and 2018 -- shoved Payton away and walked toward his bench, but Payton kept on yelling in Crawford's direction. Players from both sides, as well as referees, had to keep Payton from getting closer to Crawford, which led to move shoving.

Here's how it all unfolded:

Payton and Crawford were assessed double technicals for the incident. While the BIG3 can sometimes get physical between the players, we haven't seen an instance where a coach and a player get into it like this. But while Payton clearly tried to do his best to get inside Crawford's head, the former NBA first-round pick had the last laugh. He finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and two assists, and more importantly his team got the win and clinched their first playoff berth in franchise history. It was Bivouac's first loss of the season.

We'll have to see if there's any further punishment from the league assessed to either Payton or Crawford, but both teams enter Week 8 action atop the standings. Fans can watch BIG3 action all season long on CBS.