Hapless Knicks still lacking direction while Nets building toward brighter future

NEW YORK -- Ninety minutes before tipoff for a preseason game at Barclays Center, two well-dressed men sat courtside, immersed in conversation. Nobody sat close enough to hear them, but perhaps they were talking about the enormous hill both of them are trying to climb, slowly, every day they go to work.

These men, Sean Marks and Scott Perry, are stewards of wayward franchises. They are paying for decisions made by the executives that came before them. They are tasked with bringing the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks back to relevance and, eventually, prominence. It will take discipline. It will take luck. It will take time.

Vegas set the Knicks' over-under at 30.5 wins this season and the Nets' at 26.5 wins. New York is coming off a season of embarrassment in which a team legend was kicked out of the arena and arrested, the starting point guard skipped a game without warning, the now-fired president of basketball operations engaged in something of a cold war with the franchise player and the rising star skipped his exit interview. Brooklyn finished 2016-17 with the worst record in the league, then had to watch the Boston Celtics win the draft lottery because the previous regime underestimated the importance of putting protections on picks when trading them away.

When the two teams meet at Madison Square Garden on Friday, the battle of the boroughs will not have much buzz. While the Nets are coming off a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Knicks are still searching for their first win of the season. Neither team can be credibly described as on the verge of something special. Based on how their respective rebuilding processes are going, though, Brooklyn has the brighter future.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging an efficient 23 points early in the season. USATSI

"I don't see why anybody wouldn't love to come and play here," Trevor Booker said.

To be clear: Booker is talking about Brooklyn. He sounds sincere, despite the perception that it is basketball purgatory. This past summer, ESPN ranked the Nets No. 27 in its future power rankings, the first time in three years it wasn't either dead last or second-last.

The 29-year-old forward chose to join the Nets on a two-year contract in the summer of 2016. He knew that Marks, a product of the San Antonio Spurs' expansive coaching and management tree, would model the organization after the most revered franchise in sports, just like Dennis Lindsey did with his former team in Utah. He also knew what it was like to get in on the ground floor of an operation, having spent his rookie season competing with Andray Blatche and JaVale McGee for minutes.

"When I was in Washington, I was there when it hit rock bottom and my last year there we got to the playoffs," Booker said. "I got to see everything build. It was a pretty cool experience. Hopefully I can do the same thing here."

The question is whether or not the Nets are really on the road to sustainable success. Unlike the Knicks, who employ Kristaps Porzingis, they do not have a singularly talented 22-year-old to anoint as a savior. Instead, there is the divisive D'Angelo Russell, who is doing an outstanding job of refurbishing his reputation after a rocky tenure in Los Angeles. There is Jeremy Lin, who has fared remarkably well in Brooklyn when healthy but will miss this entire season after rupturing his patellar tendon in the season opener. There is Allen Crabbe, the sharpshooting $75 million man they signed to an offer sheet in 2016 and acquired in a trade this past July.

Any argument in favor of the Knicks must start with their treasured 7-foot-3 franchise player. Porzingis can hit 3s, protect the rim and put the ball on the floor; it would surprise no one if he made the All-Star team this season. Every move Perry's front office makes should have Porzingis in mind, and putting him into position to become the best player he can be should be the organization's top priority. Beyond him, New York has to hope that Phil Jackson's last draft pick, Frank Ntilikina, develops into another core player. Teammates call him Inspector Gadget because of his 7-foot wingspan, and he has the tools to be a two-way force.

The case for New York necessitates a cold, star-focused point of view. From that perspective, you could say that there are no consequences for the Knicks' terrible defense, which can't force low-percentage shots and lacks versatility. You could say there's nothing wrong with their lack of playmaking or the fact that they literally don't know what they're doing on offense -- after all, being bad and getting a high draft pick would be a long-term win. If you think anything else -- from style of play to culture and player development -- matters, then the case is much harder to make.

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek is dealing with players not even knowing the plays. USATSI

Marks has completely turned over the Nets' roster since being hired in February 2016, mixing intriguing young players like Caris LeVert, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jarrett Allen with steady role players like Booker, DeMarre Carroll and Quincy Acy. Brooklyn gave guys like Anthony Bennett, Archie Goodwin, K.J. McDaniels and Justin Hamilton a chance to prove they belong, then moved on. It had Yogi Ferrell, too, but probably gave up on him too quickly.

"It's not an organization when you can just come here and think everything is going to be a walk in the park," said guard Sean Kilpatrick, Marks' first signing. "Everyone wants to come here and play, but you gotta work and earn your spot for it. I think that's what everyone here agrees on and what we do. I think that's the best thing about us: everyone wants to come here and compete and make sure that we're playing for one another."

Cliche as it sounds, playing for one another is what the Nets pride themselves on. Last season, perhaps the most consistent part of the Barclays experience was the visiting coach praising them for the way they executed their offense, passed the ball and played with a purpose. You might chalk that up to coach Kenny Atkinson's peers pitying him, but it was genuine and justified -- even if he would prefer real victories to moral ones.

"It was great that I got that feedback," Atkinson said. "That was part of staying positive through the season because you did hear that. But I think this year we gotta take a step. Playing hard isn't enough. We gotta play a little smarter."

Early on, the Nets are playing smarter and the compliments are starting to mean more. With Russell sidelined by a sprained knee, they earned their win against the Cavs by pushing the pace, firing away from deep and taking care of the ball, leading an all-time great to say they're doing things the right way.

"They're just playing free," LeBron James said. "Free of mind, that's exactly how they're playing. They're moving it, they're sharing it and it's good ball."

Freedom is a theme in Brooklyn. Atkinson came to the Nets from the Atlanta Hawks, where he was an assistant coach and earned rave reviews for how he approached player development. It is not uncommon for him to send video clips to a player on a Saturday morning in August, encouraging him to look at all his pick-and-rolls from the season before. The Nets have let people expand their games in their system, whether it is encouraging Acy to shoot 3s without hesitation or asking Crabbe to be more of a creator.

Against the Cavs, backup guard Spencer Dinwiddie started in Russell's place, scored 22 points and hit a clutch 3-pointer from 31 feet away. He credited the coaching staff repeatedly for having confidence in him, saying that on other teams he was constantly looking over his shoulder.

"Guys have that freedom," Crabbe said. "They get to play basketball. And I feel like that's when I think players are at their best, when they don't have to worry about making mistakes but they go out there and just play their game."

When was the last time anyone said something similar about the Knicks?

Sean Marks and Kenny Atkinson have shown they know what they're doing. USATSI

When Jackson was in charge, the Knicks looked like they were playing in a different era. Even though the triangle offense is gone, those problems -- inaccurate and infrequent 3-point shooting, allowing tons of 3s, rarely forcing midrange shots -- have persisted early this season. Meanwhile, the 2016-17 Nets' shot profile looked a lot like that of the Houston Rockets -- they were second-last in midrange field goal attempts and top-five in attempts at the rim and behind the 3-point line -- and, even though their defense wasn't great, they generally surrendered the "right" kind of shots, too. This, too has persisted.

Perry, then, is in a similar place to where Marks was 20 months ago. As he tries to create something new, he will have to deal with the fallout from the failed Jackson era. In the immediate sense, can New York get the most out of the guys who will be sticking around and get something in return for the guys that will not? In the bigger picture, can it become a place where players want to play?

Right now, Brooklyn has more to feel good about. Russell looks at home in Atkinson's offense, Allen has had his moments on defense, LeVert looks like a steal and Carroll is playing his best basketball in years. Orlando Magic coach Frank Vogel even called the Nets a contender for a playoff spot, saying that their good habits from Atkinson's first season have carried over.

Any discussion of culture, like any discussion of chemistry, becomes a chicken-and-egg debate. Does a good culture lead to winning, or does winning create a good culture? Under Marks, Brooklyn took the former position. If all goes according to plan, when the Nets get where they want to go, they'll look a lot like they do now, only better.

"We just kind of click," Acy said. "We all trust each other and, it's so early, but you see we're just kind of jelling so smoothly. I think that's what it's about -- that good atmosphere, because that has to be the foundation. You bring in talent on top of that, and then if you have talent, somebody else comes in who's not really a part of that, they can get accustomed to it. I think that's the biggest part, and I like his vision."