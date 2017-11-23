Happy T(h)anksgiving from SLC Dunk

Despite early season struggles, there’s plenty to be grateful for

Happy Thanksgiving from everyone here at SLC Dunk (“Tanksgiving” to all you tankers). Even given the early struggles from the Jazz this season, there is still plenty to be grateful for on this day of thanks.

For one, the Jazz are coming off a win. Yes, it was the Bulls, but at this point of the season, stringing together a win is a solid blessing no matter the opponent. Derrick Favors and Rodney Hood combined for 42 points, and the Jazz handled the lead for nearly the entire game.

We also saw another sweet Donovan Mitchell dunk, this time off an alley-oop from Raul Neto off the inbound pass.

Donovan Mitchell took some time before the game to wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving in behalf of the Utah Jazz.

As a Jazz fan, you should definitely be thankful for Donovan Mitchell. He has been the brightest part of a relatively dull Jazz season so far, and has given Jazz fans hope for the future.

Mitchell just seems like a guy that is going to be in Utah forever. Yes, it’s way too early to tell, and nobody wants to even think about jinxing it after Hayward’s departure. But Mitchell seems to fit really well in this organization, and everything points to him enjoying himself in the area so far.

Rodney Hood has appeared to find his rhythm coming off the bench this season. The Jazz are 3-6 in games when Rodney Hood started, with him scoring an average of 16 points in those contests. With Hood coming off the bench, the Jazz are 4-3 and he is averaging 19.1 points.

Running Hood with the second unit has brought a more experienced and a sense of versatility off the bench with Quin Snyder’s rotation. Hood still shows some occasional streaky tendencies, but has played well during his last couple outings.

Is gooseneck a Thanksgiving food?



It should be.#CHIatUTA pic.twitter.com/WVW2L9Ebtj — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 23, 2017

Water bottle Donovan Mitchell strikes again! This time the target was Jazz forward Derrick Favors, who had 23 points on 8-11 shooting Wednesday night.

It’s fun to see the players have some personality and have some fun at appropriate times. Donovan Mitchell just becomes more likable with each passing day, in my opinion.

The Rudy Gobert-Joel Embiid saga continues. This time, in the form of a Bleacher Report post about an Embiid quote regarding his defensive ability.

Bleacher Report- Instagram

The post was liked by Rudy Gobert, and you can basically imagine Rudy scoffing and smiling to himself as he read the Emiid quote.

If you are grateful for anything on this Thanksgiving day, let it be Rudy Gobert.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!