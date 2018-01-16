Harden, Paul, Rockets teammates reportedly entered Clippers locker room after game

The Rockets were apparently looking for Austin Rivers and Blake Griffin after a chippy game

NBA games occasionally get pretty heated, and sometimes the action doesn't stop when the final whistle sounds.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Houston Rockets players James Harden, Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green pushed their way into the Los Angeles Clippers locker room looking for Austin Rivers and Blake Griffin following the Clippers' 113-102 victory Monday night.

The situation got even stranger, as the Rockets reportedly sent Clint Capela to the front door of the locker room to act as a kind of distraction while the other four Rockets entered through the back way.

Things intensified toward the end of the game when Ariza was jarring with Rivers and Patrick Beverley, who were standing by the Clippers bench in street clothes (neither played in the game). Griffin then stepped in front of Ariza, leading to another altercation that saw Griffin and Ariza ejected from the game.

According to Brad Turner of the L.A. Times, the postgame altercation didn't get physical.

The Clippers have won five games in a row despite being riddled with injuries, while the Rockets have gone 4-3 since Harden suffered a hamstring injury.

