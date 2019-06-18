Harrison Barnes declines $25.1 million player option with Kings, will become unrestricted free agent, per report

Another veteran forward will be hitting the open market.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Harrison Barnes is declining his $25.1 million player option with the Sacramento Kings and will become an unrestricted free agent. However, Barnes and his agent, Jeff Schwartz, are still open to discussing a new deal with Sacramento when free agency begins later this month.

Prior to the trade deadline, Barnes was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Kings in exchange for Zach Randolph and Justin Jackson.

In 28 games with Sacramento, Barnes put together averages of 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.

If Barnes had picked up his option, it would've been the final year of a $94 million contract that originally signed with the Mavericks.

The 27-year-old is expected to be one of the top small forwards on the open market in a class that also includes Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant. While Barnes is electing to test the open market, it appears that there's mutual interest in a potential reunion with the Kings once free agency opens in July.