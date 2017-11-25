Hassan Whiteside may miss Bulls’ game due to knee soreness

Whiteside played only 21 minutes against the Timberwolves, and may sit out the Bulls game.

Miami Heat may face the Chicago Bulls on Sunday without Hassan Whiteside because of an ongoing knee bruise.

INJURY UPDATE: Hassan Whiteside (left knee soreness) did not participate in today’s practice and is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs the Bulls.

INJURY UPDATE: Hassan Whiteside (left knee soreness) did not participate in today’s practice and is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs the Bulls. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 25, 2017

Derrick Walton Jr. rejoined the Heat earlier in the day.

Derrick Walton Jr. has re-joined the team from the @SFSkyforce as part of his two-way contract.

Derrick Walton Jr. has re-joined the team from the @SFSkyforce as part of his two-way contract. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 25, 2017