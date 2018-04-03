Hassan Whiteside regrets criticizing Heat about benching; Spoelstra says both sides moving forward

With some time away from the situation to calm down and reflect, Miami Heat big man Hassan Whiteside has made it clear he regrets the comments he made following the team's loss to the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend.

Following the team's 110-109 overtime loss to the lowly Nets, Whiteside -- who played just 19 minutes and didn't get into the game during the fourth quarter or overtime -- said it was "bull----" he didn't get back into the game. He also hinted at the lack of playing time and how it made him question his future with the Heat.

Now, the big man says he was just frustrated, and he trusts head coach Erik Spoelstra. Via the Sun-Sentinel:

"I was just frustrated, man," Whiteside said. "I was frustrated that we lost. I really wanted to get that game ... I could have handled it different. But I got so caught up in wanting to get that win. I get real competitive. I really want to be out there. But I just trust coach's decision."

The team fined Whiteside for his comments but did not suspend him. Spoelstra also noted that he had a private discussion with Whiteside, and they're choosing to put the incident behind them.

"I talked to him," Spoelstra said. "We're moving on. It's behind us. You can tell right now by the mood of the gym that's long gone. The only reason we're addressing out of obligation to all of you because it really is a team matter, a family matter. We're focused on getting the next one and securing our spot in this dance."

It's been a difficult season for Whiteside, who has had three separate stretches of missing at least five games in a row due to injury. Most recently, he sat out nine games from March 10 until March 27 due to a hip injury. While the center still puts up stats, the on/off numbers show that the Heat are simply a much better team with him off the floor this season -- especially on the offensive end, where their offensive rating jumps from 100.8 when Whiteside plays, compared to 106.6 when he sits.