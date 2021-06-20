The Philadelphia 76ers have had several chances to close out their second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks. They led by 18 points in Game 4 and 26 points in Game 5 … and lost both. Winning either would have ended this series in six. Instead, they'll host Atlanta in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday.

It will be the first Game 7 for most of Atlanta's roster, including Trae Young, whereas Philadelphia's core trio of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris still have the memory of their crushing Game 7 loss to the Toronto Raptors in 2019 fresh in their memories. That game was in the second round as well, and the 76ers surely hope to avenge it with a victory today. But Atlanta won't make things easy on them. They've pushed the 76ers to the brink in this series, and now, our experts think they have a real shot at finishing the job. Check out their picks below for Game 7.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Game 7: (1) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (5) Atlanta Hawks



Bill Reiter Sam Quinn Brad Botkin Jasmyn Wimbish Colin Ward-Henninger Jack Maloney

Hawks 76ers Hawks 76ers 76ers 76ers

Reiter's take: In for a penny, in for a pound. I've thought at every step of the way Atlanta would pull the upset, and I'm ready to go down with that ship. Yes, there's a ton I love about the Hawks -- Trae Young's inconsistent-but-electric ability to weave offensive magic from nothing, a superb level of depth around him, a vastly improved defense under Nate McMillan and that special feeling of house money when you weren't supposed to make it this far in the first place. But mostly, I doubt the Sixers. I doubt a half-court offense in crunch time with Ben Simmons playing a key role. I doubt Joel Embiid (that 0-for-12 second half, those two missed free throws) down the stretch. And I mostly doubt Doc Rivers at the helm of a game like this win one. Pick: Hawks

Quinn's take: Home teams win almost 80 percent of Game 7s. If you're picking the road team, you'd better have a very compelling reason to do so. If Bogdan Bogdanovic is hobbled or out, I just struggle to see Atlanta generating enough offense to win this one unless Trae Young goes nuclear. He could, but then, so could Joel Embiid, who probably won't shoot 9 of 24 again. He is averaging almost 39 points on over 56 percent shooting at home in this series, so look for him to carry Philadelphia over the finish line. Pick: 76ers

Botkin's take: In the fourth quarter of a Game 7, I trust the team with more reliable ways to create shots. That's the Hawks and Trae Young. Joel Embiid has been a monster at home, and the home team has all the statistical history on its side in Game 7s, but there's something about this Atlanta team. It feels right. Pick: Hawks

Wimbish's take: I trust Philly at home in what should be a down-to-the-wire game. Pick: 76ers

Ward-Henninger's take: They haven't been all that impressive for most of the series, but ultimately I trust the 76ers defense and I trust Joel Embiid. Ben Simmons is what he is, but the Sixers have proven that they're capable of winning games even with subpar offensive efforts from their second All-Star. The wild card is Trae Young, who can transcend even the most stout defense. But he's going to need help, and I'm not sure he'll get enough. Pick: 76ers

Maloney's take: The Sixers are very clearly the better team and have the best player, even if he's less than 100 percent. Honestly they should have won this series a while ago, and I'm not picking against them in Game 7 at home. Pick: 76ers