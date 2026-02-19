The Atlanta Hawks face the Philadelphia 76ers as the post-NBA All-Star Game schedule gets underway on Thursday night. Atlanta is 13-20 within the Eastern Conference this season, while Philadelphia is 19-18. The Hawks (26-30), who are the 10th seed in the East, are 16-15 on the road this season. The 76ers (30-24), who are sixth in the conference, are 15-14 on their home floor. Atlanta will be without Jonathan Kuminga (knee), while Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (knee) is listed as out.

Tip-off from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia is set for 7 p.m. ET. The 76ers lead the all-time series 203-200, but the Hawks have won the last seven meetings. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Hawks vs. 76ers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 238.5.

Hawks vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -1.5 at DraftKings Hawks vs. 76ers over/under: 238.5 points Hawks vs. 76ers money line: Atlanta -102, Philadelphia -117

After 10,000 simulations of Hawks vs. 76ers, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (238.5). The Under hit in the last Atlanta game, and in three of the last five Philadelphia games. The Hawks are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games. The 76ers, meanwhile, are 5-5 ATS in their last 10.

The SportsLine model is projecting Atlanta's Jalen Johnson to score 23.9 points on average and be one of seven Hawks players to score 10.4 or more points. Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey, meanwhile, is projected to have 30.5 points as four 76ers players score 10.1 points or more.

