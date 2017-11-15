Hawks assign Miles Plumlee and Nicolas Brussino to G League affiliate

Two more for the Erie Bayhawks

Per a report from the AJC’s Michael Cunningham, the Atlanta Hawks have assigned both Miles Plumlee and Nicolas Brussino to their G League affiliate in Erie:

For Plumlee, this move represents another step in the recovery process from a strained quad. He picked up the injury during training camp and has yet to play for the Hawks this season, but if he can stay healthy, he might be able to help an Atlanta team that certainly has a need for depth in the front court. Plumlee, as a veteran with more than two years of NBA service, had to sign off on the move to Erie.

Brussino hasn’t been able to break into the team regularly either and a trip to Erie will keep him sharp in case the Hawks need him down the line. Assigning the forward to the G League also may indicate a return for DeAndre’ Bembry, who is recovering from a fractured wrist.

Brussino may bounce back and forth between Atlanta and Erie a few times this season as management tries to decide how much value he may have in free agency next summer. Plumlee shouldn’t need more than a game or two to get back into shape and should be back with the Hawks quickly.