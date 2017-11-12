Hawks assign Tyler Dorsey to G League affiliate, Erie Bayhawks.

Tyler Dorsey is headed to Erie.

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly assigned 2017 second round draft pick Tyler Dorsey to their G League affiliate in Erie.

Tyler Dorsey was drafted 41st overall by the Hawks out of Oregon in the 2017 NBA draft. Dorsey is a noted three-point marksman and has been working on his ball handling ever since joining the Hawks. Dorsey has appeared in 6 games for Atlanta this season, averaging 1.7 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game in 34 total minutes of action.

Perhaps Dorsey’s best game came against the Houston Rockets on November 3rd, in which he played 18 minutes and posted 10 points, shooting 2-for-4 from three.

The trip to Erie should be a productive one for Dorsey as he will surely get much more playing time than he would have with the Hawks. The Hawks have really used the G League over the last few season to develop their young talent, as illustrated last season with both rookies Taurean Prince and DeAndre’ Bembry’s improvements after their short stints in the minor league.