Hawks assign Tyler Dorsey to G League affiliate, Erie Bayhawks.
Hawks assign Tyler Dorsey to G League affiliate, Erie Bayhawks.
Tyler Dorsey is headed to Erie.
The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly assigned 2017 second round draft pick Tyler Dorsey to their G League affiliate in Erie.
Hawks assign Tyler Dorsey to G-League affiliate in Erie.— Michael Cunningham (@MCunninghamAJC) November 12, 2017
Tyler Dorsey was drafted 41st overall by the Hawks out of Oregon in the 2017 NBA draft. Dorsey is a noted three-point marksman and has been working on his ball handling ever since joining the Hawks. Dorsey has appeared in 6 games for Atlanta this season, averaging 1.7 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game in 34 total minutes of action.
Perhaps Dorsey’s best game came against the Houston Rockets on November 3rd, in which he played 18 minutes and posted 10 points, shooting 2-for-4 from three.
The trip to Erie should be a productive one for Dorsey as he will surely get much more playing time than he would have with the Hawks. The Hawks have really used the G League over the last few season to develop their young talent, as illustrated last season with both rookies Taurean Prince and DeAndre’ Bembry’s improvements after their short stints in the minor league.
-
Gobert (knee) to miss at least 4 weeks
Gobert was injured when Dion Waiters fell into his leg during Friday night's game
-
Kuzminskas waived to make room for Noah
Noah is eligible to return from suspension on Monday
-
NBA Sunday: Celtics win 12 in a row
Keep it right here for all your Sunday NBA scores, updates and highlights
-
Lonzo the main attraction in Milwaukee
Fans came from all over to see Lonzo Ball in action, even if they weren't actually Lakers...
-
Nets' Russell to miss several games
Russell hurt his knee in the closing minutes of the Nets' loss to the Jazz on Saturday nig...
-
Sixers emulate Warriors' selfless style
The Sixers came up short against the team whose style they aspire toward, but the future is...