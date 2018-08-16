Hawks bring back awesome retro jerseys to celebrate 50th anniversary of moving to Atlanta
The Hawks will wear their original 1968 jerseys as throwback alternates this season
The NBA will have no shortage of throwback uniforms on the court next season, and the Atlanta Hawks have become the latest team to join the nostalgia party.
The Hawks announced this week that they'll be celebrating their 50th anniversary in Atlanta by bringing back their original 1968 uniforms as throwback alternates. The team wore the gorgeous powder blue and red uniforms after relocating from St. Louis to Atlanta 50 years ago.
The throwbacks will fall under Nike's "Classic" designation, meaning that the Hawks will wear five total uniforms throughout the course of next season. It's not yet known how many times the Hawks are planning on wearing the retro look. (Hopefully it's at least a handful of times, considering this look is arguably better than anything else the Hawks have in their current arsenal.)
Along with the jersey announcement, the Hawks also unveiled a 50th anniversary logo.
They also announced that they'd have a special 50th anniversary court design, which will match a jersey to be unveiled at a later date.
From this information, it seems fair to gather that the Hawks will have a unique black-and-gold uniform to pair with that specialty court in 2018-2019.
It sounds like their five-uni set is going to be a bit all over the place next season, but the throwback look is great and we'll have to reserve judgment on the 50th anniversary jersey until more details emerge.
