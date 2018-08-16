Hawks bring back awesome retro jerseys to celebrate 50th anniversary of moving to Atlanta

The NBA will have no shortage of throwback uniforms on the court next season, and the Atlanta Hawks have become the latest team to join the nostalgia party.

The Hawks announced this week that they'll be celebrating their 50th anniversary in Atlanta by bringing back their original 1968 uniforms as throwback alternates. The team wore the gorgeous powder blue and red uniforms after relocating from St. Louis to Atlanta 50 years ago.

🔥For the 2018-19 season we are bringing our original 1968 uniforms to the arena in this season’s HARDWOOD CLASSICS!🔥#TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/QetEvUEWJP — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 15, 2018

Atlanta Hawks 1968 Retro Uniforms team will wear this season to celebrate 50 years in the city. pic.twitter.com/H1v38X8jxD — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 16, 2018

The throwbacks will fall under Nike's "Classic" designation, meaning that the Hawks will wear five total uniforms throughout the course of next season. It's not yet known how many times the Hawks are planning on wearing the retro look. (Hopefully it's at least a handful of times, considering this look is arguably better than anything else the Hawks have in their current arsenal.)

Along with the jersey announcement, the Hawks also unveiled a 50th anniversary logo.

"October 1968 marked the debut of the Atlanta Hawks in this great city." - CEO Steve Koonin pic.twitter.com/zqhlrvDnPq — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 15, 2018

They also announced that they'd have a special 50th anniversary court design, which will match a jersey to be unveiled at a later date.

For this first time in our teams history we’ll have TWO hardwood floors...and we'll have a matching uniform that we'll reveal later in the season to match the 50th anniversary court! 👀 pic.twitter.com/hrKvF71yDJ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 15, 2018

From this information, it seems fair to gather that the Hawks will have a unique black-and-gold uniform to pair with that specialty court in 2018-2019.

It sounds like their five-uni set is going to be a bit all over the place next season, but the throwback look is great and we'll have to reserve judgment on the 50th anniversary jersey until more details emerge.