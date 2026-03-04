The Atlanta Hawks look to extend their winning streak to five games when they battle the Milwaukee Bucks in a key NBA Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday. Atlanta is coming off a 135-101 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, while Milwaukee dropped a 108-81 decision to the Boston Celtics on Monday. The Hawks (31-31), who hold the 10th position in the Eastern Conference, are 17-15 on the road this season. The Bucks (26-34), who have lost three in a row, are 14-15 on their home court. Kevin Porter Jr. (knee) is out for Milwaukee. Jonathan Kuminga (knee) is questionable for Atlanta.

Tipoff from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Bucks are a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Hawks vs. Bucks odds from. DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 232.5.

Now, the model has simulated Hawks vs. Bucks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Hawks:

Hawks vs. Bucks spread: Milwaukee -1.5 at DraftKings Hawks vs. Bucks over/under: 232.5 points Hawks vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -115, Atlanta -104 Hawks vs. Bucks picks: See picks at SportsLine Hawks vs. Bucks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Hawks vs. Bucks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Hawks vs. Bucks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (232.5). The Over has hit in two of the past three head-to-head matchups between the teams. The Over hit in Atlanta's last game, and in three of the last five Milwaukee games. The Hawks are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Bucks, meanwhile, are 5-4 ATS in their last nine.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Hawks' Jalen Johnson to score 19.6 points on average and be one of six Atlanta players to score 10.2 or more points. The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, is projected to score 29.6 points as seven Milwaukee players score 12.9 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 234 points.

How to make Bucks vs. Hawks picks

