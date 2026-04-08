Teams that have a good shot at meeting in the first round of the playoffs clash when the Atlanta Hawks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. Atlanta is coming off a 108-105 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday, while Cleveland downed the Memphis Grizzlies 142-126 that same night. The Hawks (45-34), who hold down the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, are 22-17 on the road this season. The Cavaliers (50-29), who are the fourth seed in the East, are 25-14 on their home court.

Tipoff from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Hawks lead the all-time series 133-115, and have won four of the last six meetings. The Cavaliers are a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Hawks vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 235.5. Before making any Hawks vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the Hawks vs. Cavaliers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Hawks vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Hawks:

Hawks vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -1.5 at DraftKings Hawks vs. Cavaliers over/under: 235.5 points Hawks vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -121, Atlanta +101 Hawks vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine Hawks vs. Cavaliers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Hawks vs. Cavaliers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Hawks vs. Cavaliers, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (235.5). The Under has hit in six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups. The Under has also hit in three of the past four Atlanta games, and in 40 of 79 games this season. The Under has also hit in 24 of Cleveland's last 39 home games.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Hawks to have just two players scoring 18 or more points, led by Jalen Johnson's 19.8 points. Donovan Mitchell, who is questionable with an ankle injury, is projected to lead the Cavaliers with 25.8 points scored, but only two other Cleveland players are projected to score more than 15 points. The teams are projected to combine for 235 total points, making the Under the value play. See the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Hawks picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Hawks, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hawks vs. Cavaliers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.