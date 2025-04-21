The Atlanta Hawks have parted ways with general manager Landry Fields, the team announced Monday. Fields had been the general manager since December 2022, during which time the Hawks have compiled a 101-114 record. In Fields' place, the Hawks have also promoted Onsi Saleh to general manager from assistant general manager.

"I would genuinely like to thank Landry for his leadership during his time with us," Hawks governor Tony Ressler said in a statement. "Landry made our franchise better and left contributions that have positioned us for growth. I am grateful for his dedication and wish him success in his next endeavor."

In addition to relieving Fields of his duties while promoting Saleh, the Hawks also announced that they will begin a search for a president of basketball operations.

"Every offseason we evaluate how we operate and ways we can improve our organization," Kessler said. "As we enter this pivotal offseason, we have several complex decisions ahead of us, and we are committed to providing the human and financial resources needed to ensure that we navigate these decisions with a high level of precision and foresight. Adding an accomplished, senior-level leader to provide strategic direction and structure as well as partnering with Onsi and our talented front office is a top priority."

The Hawks finished this season 40-42 and missed the postseason for the second consecutive season after falling to the Miami Heat in the Play-In round.

It's unclear why the Hawks felt it was time for change in the front office. Yes, the team missed the postseason, but you can point to Jalen Johnson's injury as part of the reason. Rookie Zaccharie Risacher, who the Hawks -- with Fields at the helm -- took with the No. 1 overall pick, ended the season on a high note and looks to have a promising future. The acquisition of Dyson Daniels was a stroke of genius by Fields and the Hawks, as they traded Dejounte Murray to the Pelicans.

The Hawks had traded for Murray just two years prior, a move made before Fields was the general manager. Atlanta smartly realized the pairing with him and Trae Young in the backcourt wasn't working and made a smart deal to pick up a defensive-minded guard who is now a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year.

But clearly the Hawks felt they needed someone else to lead them. With a promising nucleus of Young, Daniels, Risacher and Johnson, it's clear what the Hawks' identity is: employ several versatile, defensive wings to cover up Young's shortcomings who can also knock down 3s and feed off his creative playmaking. But with a reshaped front office, perhaps that identity will change. That could mean perhaps a trade is on the horizon specifically with Young, who has been at the center of trade rumors for a couple years now.

We'll have to see how this plays out, but it's obvious that the Hawks will have a busy offseason this summer.