Hawks GM says the Warriors tanked the season before drafting Harrison Barnes

The Warriors have built one of the NBA's most dominant teams ever, but they had to go through some down years first to reach that point. Every team builds in different ways, but right now the most controversial is tanking. The NBA has taken steps to curb tanking and even changed the lottery.

It turns out that even the Warriors tanked a little bit on their way to the title. CBS Sports' Bill Reiter sat down with current Hawks general manager, and former Golden State assistant GM Travis Schlenk to discuss his philosophy on drafting. During their discussion, Schlenk admitted that Golden State had tanked the season before drafting Harrison Barnes when they shut down an injured Stephen Curry for the remainder of the season and traded Monta Ellis.

"Early in my days in Golden State we were not good. The year we drafted Harrison at seven, our first-round pick was protected 1-7. We made a decision halfway through that year to trade Monta Ellis, who was our best player at the time, for an injured Andrew Bogut who we knew wouldn't play. We made that deal knowing two things. One, we never had a center in Golden State, when I was there anyway. With eyes on the future if we can get him healthy, get him back, we shut Steph down at the time. We knew we had to fall into those bottom seven spots to get our pick and that was really important to us."

