Hawks lead virtually wire to wire in victory over Nets, 114-102

The Hawks played lights out on defense and were rewarded with a win.

The Hawks were back in action Saturday afternoon when they traveled to the Barclays Center to face off against old friend Kenny Atkinson and the Brooklyn Nets. The Hawks have been playing some good basketball of late despite being riddled with injuries in their frontcourt.

Atlanta’s inactives for Saturday’s game included Dewayne Dedmon, who has been sidelined with a stress reaction in his left tibia and could be out two-to-three more weeks. Also injured in Atlanta’s latest game was the rookie John Collins who is suffering from a sprained left AC Joint and he is also expected to be out two-to-three weeks. In addition, Mike Muscala has not been practicing of late after continuing his recovery from an ankle injury, but should be cleared to resume practice soon.

In the first quarter, the Hawks played well in getting some good defense from their first unit and Miles Plumlee of all people. Isaiah Taylor and Luke Babbitt made some difficult shots to give the Hawks a lead coming out of the first at 25-22.

Atlanta continued their torrid pace to open the second quarter with point guard Dennis Schroder getting involved. DeAndre’ Bembry was great for the Hawks on defense and made a couple of nice passes on the offense end. The Hawks once again locked down to end the quarter and took a halftime lead into the locker room, 54-45.

The Nets played a pretty good third quarter but the Hawks were able to match most of the shots due to a big quarter from Marco Belinelli who made a key three pointer and ran the offense for the latter part of the third quarter. The Hawks did give up 30 points to the Nets but came away with the lead still at 81-75.

In the fourth quarter, the Hawks played some outstanding basketball with 2016 first round picks Taurean Prince and DeAndre’ Bembry leading the way on offense and defense and the Hawks took home a wire to wire victory, their fifth win of the season.

Dennis Schroder had an outstanding day with 24 points and 6 assists. Luke Babbitt was also great for the Hawks with 20 points of his own. Also, in Miles Plumlee’s first start with the Hawks he played well with 6 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks and this stunning, highlight reel dunk.

The Hawks will be back in action on Monday evening against these same Nets with a venue change to Philips Arena. Stay tuned.