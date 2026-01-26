The Monday NBA schedule tips early as the Atlanta Hawks host the Indiana Pacers in a game that was moved to the afternoon due to the winter storm impacting the area. The Hawks are 22-25 on the season and sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Indiana is 11-35 and in 14th in the East. Quenton Jackson (ankle) and Bennedict Mathurin (thumb) are questionable for Indiana. Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) and Zaccharie Risacher (knee) are out for Atlanta.

Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Atlanta is a 5-point favorite in the latest Hawks vs. Pacers odds, while the over/under is 231.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 14 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 35-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Hawks vs. Pacers 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Hawks:

Hawks vs. Pacers spread Hawks -5 Hawks vs. Pacers over/under: 231.5 points Hawks vs. Pacers money line: Hawks -205, Pacers +170

How to make Hawks vs. Pacers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Pacers vs. Hawks 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (231.5 points). These teams met on Oct. 31 and combined for 236 points, clearing the total -- which was 232.5 -- in that game.

This time around, the model is projecting 11 players to score 9.5 or more points in the simulations, with Pascal Siakam (21.4 points) leading the way for Indiana and Atlanta's Jalen Johnson (25.7 points) leading all scorers. The model is projecting 236 combined points as the Over hits 53% of the time.

It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in nearly 60% of simulations.

The model predicts which side of the spread will hit nearly 60% of the time.