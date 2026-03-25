The Detroit Pistons go for the four-game season sweep when they take on the Atlanta Hawks in a key NBA Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday. Atlanta is coming off a 146-107 win over Memphis on Monday, while Detroit knocked off the Los Angeles Lakers 113-110 that same night. The Hawks (40-32), who are first in the Southeast Division, have won 13 of their past 14 games. The Pistons (52-19), the top seed in the East and first in the Central Division, have won four in a row and seven of 10. Cade Cunningham (lung) and Isaiah Stewart (calf) are out for Detroit.

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Pistons lead the all-time series 231-221, and have won each of the past four meetings. The Pistons are a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Hawks vs. Pistons odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 228.5. Before making any Hawks vs. Pistons picks, check out the Hawks vs. Pistons predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 23 on a sizzling 44-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Hawks vs. Pistons 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Hawks:

Hawks vs. Pistons spread: Detroit -2.5 at DraftKings Hawks vs. Pistons over/under: 228.5 points Hawks vs. Pistons money line: Atlanta +125, Detroit -149 Hawks vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine Hawks vs. Pistons streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Hawks vs. Pistons predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Hawks vs. Pistons, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (228.5). The Under has hit in four of the last eight Atlanta games, and in each of the last three Detroit games. The Hawks are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Pistons are 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Hawks' Jalen Johnson to score 18 points on average and be one of five Atlanta players to score 11.8 points or more. The Pistons' Jalen Duren, meanwhile, is projected to score 19.8 points as five Detroit players score 10.7 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 223 points as the Under clears 56.2% of the time. See the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Pistons vs. Hawks picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Pistons vs. Hawks, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hawks vs. Pistons spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.