Hawks preview: After years of consistency, Atlanta finally hits the reset button

The Hawks have been a model of consistency, boasting the NBA's second-longest current playoff streak at 10 straight seasons. In fact, the last time they missed the cut, Al Horford was hoisting his second straight national title trophy at the University of Florida. It was the very next year -- in Horford's 2008 rookie season -- when the Hawks' postseason streak began.

As great of a run as it's been, however, this might finally be the season their impressive playoff streak comes to an end.

Many have criticized Atlanta for choosing complacency over trying to compete for a title, but as superteams have come and gone, the Hawks remained and continued to always be a playoff staple. In 2015, they even made the conference finals in what was one magical season, but the reset button had to be pushed eventually. This offseason was the perfect time.

The Dwight Howard experiment was a disaster in every way. Howard was unhappy. The Hawks were unhappy. There were players reportedly cheering when they found out he got traded to Charlotte. The team had taken major steps back from the group that had won 60 games in 2015. If there was ever a time for a reset button, it was now.

So that's exactly what Atlanta did. Howard was traded to Charlotte in return for Miles Plumlee and Marco Belinelli, who should slightly help. Despite being built as a 3-point shooting team the last few years, Atlanta has actually struggled mightily in that area. They've just always shot enough from downtown to make up the difference. Therefore, the addition of Belinelli should be seen as a good move.

Lots of inexperience

Paul Millsap is gone and Kyle Korver was traded during the middle of last season. The only major pieces of last year's core still around are Dennis Schroder and Kent Bazemore, making this a very different Hawks team.

This group is much less experienced with rookies John Collins and Tyler Dorsey, along with Nicolas Brussino, who they claimed off waivers. Malcolm Delaney, Taurean Prince and DeAndre' Bembry are also all back with another year under their belt, but none of them are ready to bring wins to Atlanta. Not yet anyways.

One of the nicer moves Atlanta made was bringing in Dewayne Dedmon from San Antonio. He's a great rim protector, but he hasn't managed to catch on to a single area yet. Maybe a Hawks team with reset expectations will be the perfect place for him as Atlanta tries to find its new core.

The identity will not change

As the Hawks start over, there's going to be one advantage: They already have an established and good coach who will get them on the right track. The Hawks are going to struggle to score, as they have the last two seasons. However, don't be surprised if Atlanta is a competent defensive team for most of the season. Mike Budenholzer knows how to coach up a defense and he's frequently kept Atlanta up near the top of the league on the defensive side of the ball.

This is where Atlanta has an advantage over other rebuilding teams. The Hawks have an identity, unlike teams like Orlando, Indiana and Chicago. They know what type of skill they're going to be looking for in players. They want defensive-minded guys that aren't afraid to fire away from 3-point range. So many rebuilds are unable to get off the ground due to a lack of an identity to work towards, or the coach to bring that identity out. Budenholzer can do that.

Still, having an identity doesn't mean this year's Hawks team is going to be good. They still lack shooters and their core is a complete unknown. It's great that Atlanta can finally start over, but that's going to come at the cost of some paint.

Schroder needs to break through

Last year, the Hawks gave Dennis Schroder the keys. This year, he needs to drive the car. Despite averaging career-highs in points, assists and rebounds in 2016-17, a lot of that had to do with him playing more minutes and a higher chance at production. This isn't to say Schroder didn't improve. He had moments of brilliance during last year that showed why Atlanta believes in him.

However, in basic on/off numbers, the Hawks were a far superior defensive team when Schroder was off the court, giving up only 99 points per 100 possessions and 105 points when he was on it. That is far too big a swing to be more than just a lineup change. The Hawks also had a minus-2.0 net rating when he was on the floor as opposed to the 1.2 net rating when he was on the bench. He's shown to be a talented player, but he needs to bring up the team along with him.

The Hawks' eventual rebuild will be a lot easier if Schroder does break through. The concept of Schroder, an agressive rim attacking guard, works great in a heavy 3-point offense.

It's not all bad

What the Hawks managed to accomplish the last 10 years is far too underappreciated. Making the playoffs is something that should be considered an accomplishment, and not just a mark of complacency. It was truly a great run and will be remembered by many fans fondly, but a change was needed.

Now, fans will get to see the other side. Starting fresh can be tough, but there's always a sense of hope that makes it all worthwhile. A rebuild, done the right way, can be very fun. The Hawks are entering Year One of that rebuild, but as young players burst onto the scene and new signings show potential, there will always be something to look forward to -- just probably not the playoffs.