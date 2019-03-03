Hawks rookie Trae Young has 30-point streak halted by weak ejection for staring down Kris Dunn

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young had a bit of a rough start to his rookie season in the NBA, but he's more than turned things around. In fact, he arguably just posted the best week of any player in the league. He put up 36 points and eight assists against the Rockets, 36 points and 10 assists in a win over the Timberwolves and an incredible 49 points and 16 assists in a quadruple-overtime game versus the Bulls.

Unfortunately, Young's week and his 30-point streak came to an end on Sunday in confounding fashion. Not because he wasn't shooting well, but because he was a victim of one of the worst ejections of the season. Early in the game, Young got T'd up after an altercation between him and Bulls point guard Kris Dunn -- yes, they're playing the Bulls again -- in which Dunn smacked him on the head.

Then, just a few minutes into the third quarter, Young pulled up from the Bulls' midcourt logo and splashed a 3-pointer right in Dunn's face. It prompted a timeout from the Bulls, and as Dunn walked towards the sideline, Young stood and stared at him. That was all; no words, no gestures, just a look that let Dunn know Young wasn't playing any games.

Full look at Trae Young receiving a 2nd tech which meant he was ejected for staring down Kris Dunn. This is just absurd. pic.twitter.com/TyZSueD4q9 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 3, 2019

Unfortunately for Young, the referees weren't playing any games either, and quickly issued a second technical to Young. Because it was his second of the game, that was it for Young, and he "earned" his first NBA ejection.

At the time he was sent to the showers early, Young was 6-of-9 from the field for 18 points, and seemed on his way to another big night. The good news for Young is he won't have to wait long to get back on the court and keep his strong run of form going because the Hawks are right back at it tomorrow night against the Heat, (7:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on).