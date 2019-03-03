Hawks rookie Trae Young has 30-point streak halted by weak ejection for staring down Kris Dunn
Young hit a deep 3-pointer over Dunn, then stared at him, and was hit with his second technical
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young had a bit of a rough start to his rookie season in the NBA, but he's more than turned things around. In fact, he arguably just posted the best week of any player in the league. He put up 36 points and eight assists against the Rockets, 36 points and 10 assists in a win over the Timberwolves and an incredible 49 points and 16 assists in a quadruple-overtime game versus the Bulls.
Unfortunately, Young's week and his 30-point streak came to an end on Sunday in confounding fashion. Not because he wasn't shooting well, but because he was a victim of one of the worst ejections of the season. Early in the game, Young got T'd up after an altercation between him and Bulls point guard Kris Dunn -- yes, they're playing the Bulls again -- in which Dunn smacked him on the head.
Then, just a few minutes into the third quarter, Young pulled up from the Bulls' midcourt logo and splashed a 3-pointer right in Dunn's face. It prompted a timeout from the Bulls, and as Dunn walked towards the sideline, Young stood and stared at him. That was all; no words, no gestures, just a look that let Dunn know Young wasn't playing any games.
Unfortunately for Young, the referees weren't playing any games either, and quickly issued a second technical to Young. Because it was his second of the game, that was it for Young, and he "earned" his first NBA ejection.
At the time he was sent to the showers early, Young was 6-of-9 from the field for 18 points, and seemed on his way to another big night. The good news for Young is he won't have to wait long to get back on the court and keep his strong run of form going because the Hawks are right back at it tomorrow night against the Heat, (7:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on).
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Bogut linked to Warriors, 76ers
Bogut will take some time to pick his next team
-
NBA Sunday: scores, highlights, updates
There are eight games of NBA action on Sunday
-
Best NBA DFS picks, lineups for March 3
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
How to watch: Raptors at Pistons
The Pistons will search for a big win as they try to hold on to a playoff spot
-
Iguodala says Curry is 2nd best PG ever
Iguodala doesn't think that Curry gets the respect that he deserves
-
Thunder vs. Grizzlies odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thunder vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times