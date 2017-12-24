Hawks' Schroder says Quavo from Migos was the inspiration behind his career night
Schroder also hit the game-winning 3-pointer for the Hawks
Dennis Schroder had one of the best games of his career on Saturday night.
He poured in a career-high 33 points and handed out seven assists for the Atlanta Hawks in their 112-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. And in addition to the big statistical night, he hit the game-winning 3-pointer with just over a minute remaining
So why was Schroder, who has been inconsistent at times, able to have such a big night? Well, it was pretty simple. He didn't have any other choice.
After the game, Schroder told reporters that he got a phone call from Quavo of Migos telling him that he needed to get 30 points because Quavo was going to be in attendance.
So, Schroder went out and did what Quavo asked. And he even had to do his postgame interview with a towel covering his chest because he gave the rapper his jersey following the win.
After seeing how this game turned out, maybe the Hawks should just hire Quavo as a new assistant coach to start giving Schroder goals to reach every night.
